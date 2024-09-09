As the Newcastle Knights shake up their roster and attempt to go in another direction, a forward will reportedly not be offered a new contract, which will see his tenure come to a close at the end of 2024.

After clinching a surprise victory over The Dolphins on Sunday, the Newcastle Knights remain in the race for the 2024 NRL Finals.

However, this doesn't mean that they aren't looking to revamp their roster under recruitment guru Peter O'Sullivan for next season and beyond.

O'Sullivan's tenure has already seem multiple players linked with an exit from the club, now reports have indicated that a forward is likely to have played his last game in Knights colours.

The Knights aren't set to offer forward Mat Croker a contract extension, who is off-contract beyond this season, meaning he will be looking for a new team, per The Newcastle Herald.

Croker's departure from the club comes after he has played 15 first-grade matches in the NRL this season adding to his tally 57 matches since his debut in Round 13 of the 2021 NRL season.

A key role player in the team's forward pack, the 24-year-old Croker is a U16s and U18s NSW Blues representative and came up through the Knights pathways system since 2015.

At this stage, it is understood that no other teams across the competition have shown an interest in his services, but this may change as he is still only 24 and has plenty to give when given the opportunity to perform.

