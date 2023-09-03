Key Newcastle Knights lock forward Adam Elliott has been placed on report by the NRL's match review committee for a high shot committed during the club's Round 27 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The tackle, which wasn't penalised by referee Ben Cummins, or placed on report at the next stoppage in play on advice from the bunker, has been charged with a Grade 1 offence by the NRL's match review committee.

The high shot came in the 24th minute of the 32 points to 12 win on Dragons' forward Billy Burns, with the Knights securing their fifth place finish on the NRL ladder on the back of the win.

Knights WON BY 20 POINTS Netstrata Jubilee Stadium STI 12 FT 32 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

RELATED: Finals scenario, final ladder LIVE!

Elliott has three offences on his record, but will still be eligible for a $3000 fine provided he takes the early guilty play. If he heads to the judiciary, he would risk a two-match ban.

Elliott, who has started at lock for each of the Knights games since he returned from injury in Round 11, has been a crual part of Adam O'Brien's side this year, with the former Canberra Raiders forward making 500 tackles and running for 106 metres per game, while also adding 18 offloads in 16 games.

The forward will likely continue to play in the lock role for the Knights throughout the finals, with Newcastle to host either the Sydney Roosters, or the Canberra Raiders if they come up short against the Cronulla Sharks in the final game of the regular season, during the first week of the finals.

The NRL finals schedule for Week 1 will be confirmed by the NRL on Sunday evening following the completion of Round 27, while Elliott will have until midday on Monday (AEST) to determine whether he will take the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary.