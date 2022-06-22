Newcastle have confirmed forward Jirah Momoisea will depart the Knights at season's end, linking up with Parramatta on a multi-year deal.

The club confirmed on Wednesday morning that the 23-year-old will see his five-year stint in Newcastle come to an end, with Momoisea having amassed eight appearances at NRL level with the Knights.

Momoisea joined Newcastle from Melbourne in 2018 and made his debut last year against the Bulldogs in Round 23.

The Knights prop has featured in Adam O'Brien's side on five occasions this season, all of which coming from the interchange.

With his current contract at Newcastle coming to an end this year, Momoisea has linked up with his third NRL side on a two-year deal from 2023.

With the New Zealand-born forward venturing to Parramatta for next season, he'll become the Eels' third signing for 2023, joining Raiders playmaker Josh Hodgson and Panthers youngster J'Maine Hopgood.

The signing will be a boost for Eels coach Brad Arthur, who will lose Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs), Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks) and Ray Stone (The Dolphins) at the cessation of this season.