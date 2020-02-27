Newcastle CEO Philip Gardner is desperate to keep Kalyn Ponga at the club but believes that NRL rivals, the Brisbane Broncos, are a big threat to pry him away.

Ponga’s contract runs until the end of next year which means he will be a free agent come November 1, and the Knights are keen to lock him down to eliminate any threat of any departure away.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the Knights had offered Ponga a four-year, $4.5 million contract which included a player option for the 2023 season.

That would ultimately offer Ponga the chance to walk away from the NRL and pursue a Union opportunity with the All-Blacks with the potential to make an appearance at the 2023 world cup. But, Gardner believes it will all come down to the decision of Ponga’s father, Andre, who is his acting agent which would see any extension agreed upon.

“I’m probably an example of a desperate suitor,” Gardner told Fox Sports.

“We would like that to be resolved as soon as possible, the length of the contract and the numbers.

“They are taking their time, and rightly so. There is still a lot of water to go under the bridge.

“We’ve spoken to the family about extending that (contract), we would like to keep him here until 2025.

“The family are saying the length of the extension if there is one probably won’t be that long.

“That is the subject of negotiation.”

Ponga has already made it known that he would love to play for the All-Blacks at some point, especially growing up playing union in his junior days.

Gardner has insisted that should any contract be locked in until 2023, there wouldn’t be a rugby clause in the contract which would allow Ponga to leave the NRL to go and play with the All-Blacks. Should Ponga’s extension no go through until 2023 though, that leaves the door wide open.

“If any player decided they wanted to go and play a different code than us it becomes problematic for us,” Gardner said.

“It’s an interesting thing. You remember Sonny Bill Williams getting on a plane to go (to France).

“We have to do as a club for all our players is make sure they are happy playing here for us.”

Gardner’s major fear though lays within the NRL and other rival clubs luring Ponga away from Newcastle rather than a code switch, with the Broncos being the biggest threat.

“When you look at the big clubs with the money who can splash out, certainly the Broncos would be a club,” Gardner said.

“I think they’re a bigger threat, rather than the All Blacks.

“This All Blacks thing might be real, it might not be real. I don’t know.

“I think KP will take less money to stay here, I think he is happy here and the family are happy here.”