The NRL have confirmed their match official appointments for Round 5, with Ashley Klein appointed to the likely game of the week between the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.
Cameron Munster's likely return match and a clash of last year's qualifying finalists will also see Gerard Sutton in the bunker.
Meanwhile, Belinda Sharpe has been retained as part of the group of eight referees, appointed to officiate the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons, while Todd Smith will handle defending premiers the Penrith Panthers on their trip east to play the Manly Sea Eagles in another important clash this weekend.
Here are all the match official appointments for the weekend ahead.
2024-04-04T09:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2024-04-04T09:00:00Z
BRI
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
2024-04-05T07:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2024-04-05T07:00:00Z
SYD
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn
2024-04-05T09:05:00Z
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW
2024-04-05T09:05:00Z
STI
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Peter Gough and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
2024-04-06T04:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2024-04-06T04:00:00Z
NZW
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
2024-04-06T06:30:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2024-04-06T06:30:00Z
PEN
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Asamski and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
2024-04-06T08:35:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2024-04-06T08:35:00Z
WST
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
2024-04-07T06:05:00Z
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL
2024-04-07T06:05:00Z
GLD
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton
2024-04-07T08:15:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2024-04-07T08:15:00Z
PAR
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie