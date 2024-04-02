The NRL have confirmed their match official appointments for Round 5, with Ashley Klein appointed to the likely game of the week between the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

Cameron Munster's likely return match and a clash of last year's qualifying finalists will also see Gerard Sutton in the bunker.

Meanwhile, Belinda Sharpe has been retained as part of the group of eight referees, appointed to officiate the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons, while Todd Smith will handle defending premiers the Penrith Panthers on their trip east to play the Manly Sea Eagles in another important clash this weekend.

Here are all the match official appointments for the weekend ahead.

Ashley KleinChris Sutton and Wyatt RaymondGerard SuttonChris SuttonZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Grant AtkinsKasey Badger and Clayton WillsTodd SmithKasey BadgerTom Cambourn

Belinda SharpePeter Gough and Drew OultramAdam GeePeter GoughJake Sutherland

Liam KennedyKieren Irons and Jon StoneAshley KleinJon StoneDaniel Luttringer

Todd SmithZiggy Przeklasa-Asamski and Phil HendersonGrant AtkinsZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiCameron Turner

Gerard SuttonMichael Wise and Matt NoyenPeter GoughMatt NoyenNick Morel

Chris ButlerNick Pelgrave and Tyson BroughLiam KennedyNick PelgraveJosh Eaton

Adam GeeDavid Munro and Drew OultramKasey BadgerDavid MunroMitch Currie