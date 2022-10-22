New Zealand have put an extremely valiant Jamaican outfit to the sword, beating the Reggae Warriors 68-6 in a history-making affair.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak mightn't have finished the match, however the Kiwis winger stood out in his 61 minute stint, scoring four tries, bagging two-try assists and running 255 metres on his way to bagging Man of the Match honours.

The New Zealand Warriors' winger opened the scoring in just the third minute, latching onto a looping Joseph Manu cut-out ball before touching down in the right corner.

It was all right for the Kiwis, Watene-Zelezniak setting up his centre in Peta Hiku for the second try of the match before scoring on the back of a well-timed Briton Nikora pass to bag a double.

His second quickly became a treble, an 80 metre effort burning defenders, and handing 'DWZ' a hat-trick before the 20th minute.

🙌 An impressive performance from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak as he scores four of New Zealand's tries this evening. #RLWC2021 | @NZRL_Kiwis | @BBCSport | #NZLJAM pic.twitter.com/5PZHVLTy59 — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 22, 2022

Kieran Foran struggled with the boot, slotting just one of their first four conversions.

The Jamaicans weren't without their own moments, regathering possession on three of their first four kick-offs, and trend that would continue throughout the match.

Marata Niukore scored the Kiwis fifth after stepping inside four defenders on the left, before Sebastian Kris followed suit on the left-edge, scoring untouched on debut after another brilliant Joey Manu pass.

The Roosters centre, who filled in at five-eighth after Dylan Brown withdrew through illness, was everywhere in attack, and caught defenders unaware before putting Kris over in his maiden Test.

The half finished as it ended, with some Dallin Watene-Zelezniak magic.

The winger once again burst down the touchline, only to kick inside to find Jeremy Marshall-King, who bobbled the ball in-goal, only to regather and put it down millimetres before the dead-ball-line, handing the Kiwis a 34-0 halftime lead.

The Tier 1 nation lost Moses Leota (thigh) and Marata Niukore (pec) during the break, yet it didn't take long for the Kiwis to show that the duo's absence wasn't felt.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad opened the second-half account, firing onto the ball like a bullet in a chamber, and crashed over to bring up the 40 mark.

Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris and Test debutant Scott Sorensen impress against Jamaica, however Moses Leota suffered an injury. 📝 https://t.co/OwcXJTBKHG 🎥 https://t.co/16HArIyQe1#pantherpride #RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/h9PD5edAPi — Penrith Panthers 🏆🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) October 22, 2022

Watene-Zelezniak took the kicking tee from Kieran Foran in a 'what can't I do' moment, slotting the goal from the left-edge.

Slowly but steady, the Kiwis found their rhythm, despite the constant disruptions from Jamaica's short kick-offs and scheming off-the-cuff play.

Briton Nikora's evasive try at left centre was followed by Jeremy Marshall-Kings' second try just a minute later, followed by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's fourth and final try of the night.

The winger limped off after touching down, a bad cramp worryingly growing into a potential hamstring injury, his absence causing a reshuffle in the backline, and handing the kicking tee back to Foran.

A double to Brandon Smith put an exclamation mark on the scoreline for a dominant New Zealand side, before Jamaica produced the moment of the match.

An awkward kick from Jamaican halfback Kieran Rush found Brandon Smith, who dropped the ball, only for Ben Jones-Bishop to toe the loose ball ahead before Joseph Manu could regather, and plant the ball down in his 300th professional career match.

🕮 History books are written. Ben Jones-Bishop scores the first try for Jamaica at a Rugby League World Cup. #RLWC2021 | @JAMRugbyLeague | @BBCSport | #NZLJAM pic.twitter.com/MH8X2HErfB — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 22, 2022

The 34 year-old became an instant cult-hero in Jamaica, scoring the nation's first-ever try at a Rugby League World Cup, in a moment that sent the crowd into chaos.

They nearly added a second before the death, however some decent scramble from the New Zealand outfit saw the full-time hooter ring with a commanding 68-6 beaming down from the scoreboard.

New Zealand will now face Ireland in their final pool match, while Jamaica will end their maiden tournament with a mouthwatering clash against Lebanon.

New Zealand 68 (Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 4, Jeremy Marshall-King 2, Brandon Smith 2, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Peta Hiku, Marata Niukore, Sebastian Kris, Briton Nikora tries; Kieran Foran 6/10, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2/3 goals) D. Jamaica 6 (Ben Jones-Bishop try, Kieran Rush goal)