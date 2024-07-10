Gold Coast Titans five-eighth and NRL veteran Kieran Foran has made an official call on his rugby league playing future.

Nearing the end of his career, Foran has decided to play another season with the Titans under Des Hasler, which will be his 17th season in the NRL.

Debuting in 2009, the contract extension will see him move well beyond the 300-game milestone - a milestone he is set to reach in Round 24 this season.

"We've got a great young group here at the Titans," Foran said in a club statement.

"2025 will be the second year under Des' (Hasler) coaching and I'm really keen to be involved in what we are building.

"Having been around the game for a long time, I know that we've got something good growing here on the Coast and I'm keen to play on into next season.

"My body is feeling good, and I feel like I've played some good football this season so far and while that's the case, I'm keen to push on for another year.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm really enjoying my time on the Gold Coast, so it was a simple decision for me in the end."

Set to become the first player in Titans history to play his 300th game in the team's jersey, Foran is a former captain of the New Zealand Kiwis and a one-time premiership winner with the Manly Sea Eagles.

His career has also included stints with the Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs before deciding to move to the Gold Coast.