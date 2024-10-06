Australian artist The Kid LAROI will headline the 2024 NRL Grand Final pre-game entertainment, but an Australian rap group could make a surprise appearance at Accor Stadium later tonight.

Ahead of his performance on Sunday night, there has been continuous chatter and rumours that OneFour could make a surprise appearance at the event. This comes as they will be the opening act for his upcoming tour.

"It's hard to answer," LAROi told 2Day FM last month.

"I think in general, we have a lot of cool things planned, I'm trying to plan some cool stuff. I'm obviously really stoked ... I'm trying to make it as special as possible."

It is unknown what songs LAROI will perform on Sunday evening, but the 21-year-old's set will likely include songs such as 'Stay', 'Love Again' and 'Too Much'.

A South Sydney Rabbitohs fan throughout his childhood, LAROI's pre-game entertainment will begin at 6:30pm AEST.

"As a young kid growing up, I would drive past Rabbitohs training at Redfern Oval dreaming of playing rugby league and making music," he said.

"Now I'm going to have this pinch myself moment of playing my music in front of a roaring crowd of rugby League fans on grand final day."

"It really doesn't get much better than that."