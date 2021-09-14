Four teams will put their season on the line in Week 2 of the NRL finals as the semi-finals head to Mackay. Here is all the team talk ahead of the weekend.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

The Sea Eagles were trounced last week by the Storm, but are set to receive a much-needed shot in the arm for Week 2 of the finals with hooker Lachlan Croker to return. Seen as a stop-gap measure before the season got underway, Croker has become one of the better dummy halves in the competition.

They also receive a boost with Josh Schuster only being hit with a fine for an ugly-looking dangerous throw. That all means Karl Lawton is set to drop back to the bench, while one of Sean Keppie or Curtis Sironen will drop out of the side.

The Roosters will be sweating on a judiciary decision due tonight for hooker Sam Verrills. He will either be cleared to play, or rubbed out for two weeks over a high tackle last weekend.

While Verrills will be named this evening, if he is ruled out, Lachlan Lam could start at hooker allowing Sam Walker back into the team, or otherwise, either Ben Marschke or Freddy Lussick will be a straight swap for Verrills. Siosiua Taukeiaho is also racing the clock to recover from a calf injury. He could be a straight swap for Nat Butcher, who is due to return from a knee injury. If Taukeiaho is passed fit, then Fletcher Baker would appear the most likely to make way.

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Dylan Edwards should be able to return at fullback after being ruled out last week due to a foot injury. That will see Charlie Staines go back to the wing and Charlie Staines drop out of the side, as they were named last Tuesday. Moses Leota was also ruled out at the last minute last weekend and should return in a straight swap for Matthew Eisenhuth, who was promoted to the starting side from the reserves list.

The Eels have, like Manly, received a massive boost from the match review committee with Junior Paulo and Marata Niukore both escaping with only fines for their on-field indiscretions last weekend. It means the Eels won't have to make any forced changes, although both Ryan Matterson and Keegan Hipgrave could be a chance of selection, with Bryce Cartwright and Makahesi Makatoa the two players most unlikely to hold their spots if coach Brad Arthur elects for change.