The Melbourne Storm are the latest club sweating on injury news ahead of the 2023 NRL finals series, with star halfback Jahrome Hughes limping from the field during the closing minutes of the club's clash against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Hughes, who has been in fine form during the second half of the season as the Storm push for a top four spot, was seen in significant discomfort after leaving the field in the final ten minutes of the victory at home.

He returned to the bench shortly afterwards with ice around his knee.

The Storm's medical staff, according to Fox Sports, are hoping for a low grade medial issue.

"Some concerns for the Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes. He has been assessed by the Storm's medical team and at this stage they are hopeful it's just a low grade medial issue," sideline reporter Lara Pitt said on the Fox Sports broadcast of the game in the closing minutes.

"I was following him back up the tunnel before he took his place on the bench [after spending time in the dressing rooms] and he looked in quite a bit of discomfort with that right knee, heavily limping and he will have scans tomorrow to know more."

If the injury is confirmed as a low grade issue after scans are returned, then Hughes is likely a chance of lining up for the Storm in the opening week of the finals if his recovery goes to plan.

He is likely however, regardless, to now miss the Storm's final game of the regular season when Craig Bellamy's side travel to play the Brisbane Broncos in Round 27, with Brisbane a chance of taking out the minor premiership.

The Storm join the Penrith Panthers in sweating on injuries to key players this weekend after State of Origin five-eighth Jarome Luai dislocated his shoulder in a surprise loss to the Parramatta Eels on Thursday evening.