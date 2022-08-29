Gold Coast Titans centre Brian Kelly will miss the opening weeks of the 2023 season, while Wests Tigers back Asu Kepaoa's season is over after the match review committee confirmed three charges from Sunday's bottom-eight fixtures.

All of the St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers, Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights were in action on Sunday afternoon in what was a dour afternoon for neutral fans of the sport.

The big talking point to come out of the day's games was the fourth send off for a dangerous throw this season though after Brian Kelly was given his marching orders by referee Ben Cummins for dumping Knights' winger Dominic Young well above the horizontal.

The one on one tackle saw Young rotate upside down before landing on the point of his shoulder.

While Young was okay to continue, Kelly was pointed towards the showers for the tackle, which has now been hit by a Grade 3 dangerous throw. He is the fourth player this year (after Brent Naden, Karl Lawton and Nathan Cleary) to face the double hit of a send off and Grade 3 charge.

It's Kelly's first offence of the season, meaning he can accept four weeks with an early guilty plea for the tackle, which would be bumped up to five weeks if he fights and loses at the NRL judiciary.

Should Kelly accept the early guilty plea, then he would be available to return in Round 4 of the 2023 season.

Asu Kepaoa will be available for Round 1 next season, but miss the Tigers' final game of this year against the Canberra Raiders after being cited with a Grade 2 careless high tackle for a shot on Zac Lomax that ultimately lost the Tigers the game against the Dragons.

Lomax would slot the penalty goal, but not before Kepaoa would be sent to the sin bin and depart the field with a spray at the Dragons.

The only other charge to be dished out on Monday morning was to Titans' forward Isaac Liu, who has been pinged for a Grade 1 crusher tackle on Krystian Mapapalangi. The offence carries a $1500 penalty with an early guilty plea.

All three players will decide whether they take the early guilty plea or fight at the judiciary by midday (AEST) on Tuesday.