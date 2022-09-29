Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary will make his Rugby League World Cup debut in 2022 – but not for the Kangaroos – after he was named in Ireland's 24-man squad for the upcoming tournament.

The Irish, who've been drawn alongside Jamaica, New Zealand and Lebanon, have named a squad that largely consists of players from the Super League, with plenty of support from the NRL and English Championship.

Though nine members of the squad have already been capped for the Emerald Isle, Keary is one of 15 debutants named in the Wolfhounds squad.

Though Keary is the headliner, a number of NRL talents have been named in the squad. Gold Coast Titans prop Jaimin Jolliffe will bring some valuable experience to the pack, and the side also includes a number of fringe NRL players including James Hasson from South Sydney, Josh Cook from the Bulldogs and Henry O'Kane from Wests Tigers.

The squad will be captained by Hull KR's George King, and will also include James Bentley and Richie Myler, who played in the 2022 Super League Grand Final with Leeds. The squad also includes Wigan stars and Challenge Cup winners Liam Byrne and James McDonnell.

Former Canberra Raider turned Huddersfield Giant Harry Rushton is also poised to make his Test debut.

RUGBY LEAGUE IRELAND'S 24-MAN RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP SQUAD



James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos)

Keanan Brand (Leigh Centurions)

Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors)

Ed Chamberlain (Leigh Centurions)

Joshua Cook (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Frankie Halton (Hull KR)

James Hasson (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans)

Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers)

Toby King (Wigan Warriors – loan)

George King – Captain (Hull KR)

Ben Mathiou (Featherstone Rovers)

James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors)

Ronan Michael (York City Knights)

Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves)

Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

Dan Norman (St Helens)

Brendan O'Hagan (York City Knights)

Henry O'Kane (West Tigers)

Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants)

Louis Senior (Hull KR)

Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs)