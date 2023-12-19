In the Dolphins' inaugural season forward Felise Kaufusi was sidelined for several matches due to suspension for dangerous tackles, though the forward is eager to continue his way of playing the game, but with more consistency in the 2024 season.

Kaufusi was forced to miss Round 4 to Round 7 for dangerous contact, then again between Round 13 and Round 15 with a careless high tackle charge. He also was charged a $3000 fine for a careless high tackle later in the season as well. This led him to only have 16 appearances for the Dolphins in their inaugural season.

Kaufusi reflected on his first season at the Dolphins and emphasised how it was one of his most inconsistent seasons and he needed to make adjustments to his game.

“(Last year was) probably one of the most inconsistent years I've had of footy, felt like I didn't play too much last year,” Kaufusi said per club media.

“It sucks when you're out suspended, you're not injured; you're able to train and there's no excuse there, so it's really just honing it down a bit.

“(With making big hits), the key word there is legal, so a second too late, you're looking a couple of weeks, a tiny bit higher, looking a couple of weeks.

“There are rules in the game for a reason … that's so no one gets seriously injured.

“(Next season, I am) just looking to stay on the field and I think all it is, is the target zone just needs to drop a bit and be a split second earlier and I should be right.

“Everyone's saying I have a big enforcer role, but for me, I think it's just part of my game, that's who I am.

“I'm aggressive, it's part of my DNA, but ... there guidelines or rules for a reason and just (to) stay inside them.”

Kaufusi spent the off-season and an extended break in England on tour with Tonga and now returned to the club has noticed the adjustment from head coach Wayne Bennett stepping up the paces this pre-season to push the players harder.

“It definitely has been really tough,” Kaufusi said.

“I've been hearing some horror stories from when I've been on break and I think the boys – the first group started in November – and just hearing the stories of what they've been up to, I'm glad I had a couple more weeks on my sleeve, but it definitely has been tougher and yeah, he's put the hammer down.

“I think (what is different from last year's pre-season is) our potential really.

“(In our) first year in comp; we had no expectations, but I think we surprised ourselves as well in how good the footy was we can play and hopefully (next season) we'll try and be in our first final series.

“Last year was a year of firsts, no-one gave us anything, we didn't really give us anything though.

“I would love to push for a finals berth and create another first for this club, so we'll be doing our best.”

Kaufusi has played 189 games and in 2024 will be looking at playing his 200th NRL game and hopes a strong pre-season will bring him more consistency in 2024.

The Dolphins will kick off their 2024 season on Sunday 10th March against the Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium.