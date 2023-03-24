Newcastle Knights co-captain Kalyn Ponga is set to head to Canada for concussion testing as the club looks to cover all bases before the five-eighth returns to the playing field.

Ponga suffered a category one concussion against the Wests Tigers in Round 2, his fourth in the space of eight months, leaving the fullback-turned-five-eighth sidelined indefinitely.

The Queenslander missed the Knights' last six games of the season in 2022 after suffering three head knocks in six weeks, drawing early curtains on Ponga's season.

The club has decided to be proactive instead of reactive to yet another head knock for their marquee player, and in conjunction with Conjoint Professor of Neurology at the University of Newcastle, Professor Chris Levi, Ponga is set to head to Canada effective immediately for further testing.

Ponga will use a device that measures neurophysiological markers which will assist clinical decision making around recovery following concussion. The technology has been approved for usage in North America, however isn't readily available in Australia.

Ponga will fly out today alongside the club's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jin Lee, to begin testing.

Knights' Director of Football Peter Parr says Ponga is still upbeat despite the latest setback, and based the decision on his long-term health.

“Management of concussion is a complex issue for everyone involved, we see this an opportunity to gather additional information to assist Kalyn in his recovery,” Parr said in a club statement.

“Our broader aim, under the guidance of Professor Levi, is to develop a model of care that will advance our capacity in supporting players with concussion.

“Kalyn remains in good spirits and wishes to thank everyone who has enquired about his health.”

There's no timeline for his return to play, or even return to Australia, with the five-eighth set to remain in Canada until all testing has been completed.

The Newcastle Knights will host the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon without their most elite player, and will have to adapt to life without Ponga fast as the 24-year-old receives much needed treatment.