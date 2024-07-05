Justin Holbrook has confirmed his departure as head coach of the Papua New Guinea Kumuls to take up a new coaching position on the international stage.

The Sydney Roosters assistant and former Gold Coast Titans coach helped guide the Kumuls to the 2023 Pacific Bowl title over the Cook Islands and Fiji.

However, Holbrook will not be returning as he has relinquished the role.

In confirming his departure as the head coach of the Kumuls, Holbrook revealed that he had accepted a job under Mal Meninga to work as an assistant coach for the Australia Kangaroos.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have stepped down as Head Coach of the Kumuls. I thoroughly enjoyed coaching the team and winning the Pacific Bowl Championships last year in PNG," Holbrook said in a statement.

"Witnessing the passion for rugby league from all the players, staff, and everyone in the country was unbelievable.

"Both series run at the same time, so unfortunately, I cannot continue as Kumuls Coach.

“I want to thank the PNGRFL for the opportunity to be Head Coach. It was an experience I loved. The PNG people were so welcoming to me.

"The love they have for their team and opposition teams shows how much Rugby League means to the people of PNG.”

It is understood that the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRL) will soon release a formal advertisement for the vacant PNG coaching position.

“We respect Coach Justin's decision and are grateful for the time he served our national side in 2023, which saw the first invitational and international test series held on our home ground since COVID-19," PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina added.

"We wish him well in his future endeavours and in his new role with the Australian Kangaroos.”