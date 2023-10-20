In a candid interview, seasoned NRL star Tyson Frizell has shed light on the moment he contemplated leaving the Newcastle Knights to embark on a new rugby league adventure with Hull Kingston Rovers (Hull KR) in the English Super League.

Frizell, who is 32 years old and an integral part of the Knights, shared his story of nearly making a move to Hull KR, known affectionately as 'The Robins'. The pivotal figure behind this potential move was none other than Willie Peters, the boss of Hull KR, who shares a close relationship with Frizell.

"[Willie] floated the conversation that if I was ever wanting to come over to England, I should give him a call. During the start of the year, I was up for contract, and he was the first person that made contact. I had a conversation with him. It was either most likely to go to Hull KR - or stay at the Knights," Frizell revealed.

Ultimately, the veteran forward chose to remain in Australia, citing family as the primary reason for his decision. However, he acknowledged the allure of a new challenge and the excitement it brought.

Frizell, while committed to the Knights, expressed a desire to explore fresh opportunities. His "unfinished business" with the Knights suggests a determination to achieve more success with the club that he's come to love.

Hull Kingston Rovers remain on the radar for players looking to experience rugby league in a different hemisphere. Frizell's near-departure highlights the global appeal of the sport and the opportunities it presents to players, even in the later stages of their careers.

While the lure of international challenges is enticing, Frizell's dedication to his current club is unwavering. As he continues to make his mark on the NRL, fans can expect him to give his all for the Newcastle Knights, leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of success in the league.

