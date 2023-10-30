Junior North Queensland Cowboys fullback Ragarive 'Ragsy' Wavik has reportedly left the club after not being offered a contract extension and will link up with a Sydney club.

A former Under-19s Queensland representative, Wavik initially joined the Cowboys at the beginning of the 2022 pre-season after making a name for himself in the Mal Meninga Cup (for the Blackhawks) and Aaron Payne Cup (for the Bears).

He was since elevated to a development contract for the Cowboys for the 2023 season. However, he spent most of the season as captain of the Townsville Blackhawks - Cowboys' feeder club - in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

As revealed by News Corp, Ragarive 'Ragsy' Wavik has signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs for the upcoming 2024 season. At the moment, it is currently unknown what type of contract he will be on as he joins the Belmore-based club - one would expect it to be a development contract.

An enigmatic fullback, Wavik will be looking to establish himself at the Bulldogs as the club begins their rebuild under Phil Gould and Cameron Ciraldo.

A star of the future, Wavik is coming off a premiership in the Hasting Deering Colts competition - the Queensland equivalent to the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Only 20 years old, the Junior Kumuls representative will compete with the likes of youngster Joash Papalii, and new recruits Stephen Crichton, Blake Taaffe, and Bronson Xerri for a future spot in the NRL team.

“Obviously it's the last year for the comp so we'll be marked in the history books. I'm also not sure if there's another team that's gone back-to-back so yeah, we'd really like to be etched into the history books," he told QRL.com before the 40-0 Grand Final thrashing of the Brisbane Tigers.

“I won a few school comps but that Colts final is up there. I was playing with a lot of boys I train with all year at the Cows. We put in a lot of hard work so to see it come off in the end was really good.

“Scoring two tries in that grand final was a real highlight for me and definitely made it more memorable.

“We definitely got challenged throughout the year but the feeling of all it paying off in the end was amazing. Everyone being happy and putting a smile on our coach's (Steve Sheppard) face was worth it all in the end.”