Josh Schuster has likely played his final game for the Manly Sea Eagles, with reports emerging that the club has granted him immediate personal leave to deal with personal matters.

This comes after he was granted permission to speak with other clubs and would be granted immediate release if he found a new team.

As reported by News Corp, on Wednesday, Schuster was informed by the club that they were going to release him from the remainder of his contract - signed until the end of the 2027 season on a salary of $800,000 per season.

However, the publication reports that after meetings took place, the club agreed to grant him immediate leave to sort out his future and deal with personal matters.

Yet to play in the NRL this season, the second rower turned five-eighth turned second rower, has spent the start of the season in the NSW Cup and has failed to be recalled back into first-grade.

It is understood that while he won't play this week in the NSW Cup, the club is continuing to support him during this difficult period.

Earlier today, St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan confirmed to foxsports.com.au that the club has no interest in signing him despite having the funds available to secure his services.

The Melbourne Storm has also stated that it is "fairly unlikely" to see him ending up at the club due to the lack of funds in their salary cap.

"The retention committee haven't spoke about him at all," Craig Bellamy said on Thursday.

"I'm not quite sure we'd be able to fit him in dollar-wise. I think that would be fairly unlikely."

While he is currently without a club and no team has shown an interest in him, Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall admitted that he still has faith in Schuster and believes he can rebuild his career.

"Let me just say this: He's a really talented and a really good kid," Marshall told AAP.

"He's probably got a few issues he's dealing with at the moment. But if he got it right, there's no reason why he couldn't be a good player in the NRL. No reason.

"I think there's this perception out there that he's done.

"But if he got fitter and had a point to prove with a chip on his shoulder, in the right system he could be enormous."