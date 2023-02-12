Indigenous All Stars forward Josh Kerr has charged by the Match Review Committee after catching James Fisher-Harris high on the stroke of half-time in yesterday's cultural clash.

Kerr, who celebrated his 27th birthday on the same day, was sent to the sin-bin after a high shot on the Maori All Stars captain in the 40th minute, spending the first ten minutes of the second-half in the bin.

The front-rower actually played for the Indigenous outfit in 2019 before making his NRL debut, scoring in the exhibition match, and eventually playing his maiden first-grade game in the early rounds of the same season.

The MRC have slapped Kerr with a Grade 1 careless high tackle, however the prop won't miss any game time after attracting a fine for the incident.

The Dragon will have to forfeit 7% of his match fee if he takes the early guilty plea, or 10% if he fights the charge at the judiciary and loses.

It leaves Kerr free to play in next week's Charity Shield match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Mudgee, as the club looks to secure the pre-season shield for the second time in the last eleven instalments.