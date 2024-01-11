He may have been one of the most controversial figures in the sport for much of his NRL career, but Josh Dugan will begin life as a head coach in 2024.

The fullback, who played 215 games across his NRL career for the Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks, last played at the top level in 2021.

While he had already been told he wouldn't be contracted with the Sharks for 2022, an investigation into a breach of biosecurity policies in place at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw his contract eventually terminated on September 10, with Dugan then retiring.

The fullback returned to local rugby league for the Ivanhoe Knights in 2023, though, playing in the Far North Queensland competition.

That responsibility of playing fullback, though, will be joined by a head coaching role in 2024, with Dugan to act as a player-coach for the club. He told 7 News that it wasn't something he had seen coming.

FNQRL minor premiers the Ivanhoes Knights will begin preseason on Monday under new coach Josh Dugan. https://t.co/XnBxGc8G1U @jonnyess8 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/9EB09pNrb7 — 7NEWS Cairns (@7NewsCairns) January 10, 2024

"Definitely not [on my checklist]. It wasn't something that I pictured," Dugan told 7 News Cairns.

"[I thought it would be] a couple of years back in local league and then run off into the sunset, but I might lose my hair."

The 2023 season saw the Knights fall short in a preliminary final against the Cairns Brothers 26 points to 18, wit hthe Knights again going into the 2024 campaign as one of the favourites.

The competition features teams from in and around the Cairns area, while teams from as far south as Innisfail and as far north as Port Douglas also feature.