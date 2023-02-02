A two-day court date has been set in Port Macquarie for Warriors' forward Josh Curran to fight assault charges dating back to October last year.

Curran has been charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm, theft as well as larceny over an incident at Altitude nightclub in Port Macquarie on NRL Grand Final night last year.

Documents state that Curran allegedly assaulted an individual between 3:00 am and 3:30 am, as well as stealing the victim's $1700 phone during the melee.

Curran plead not guilty to the charges late last year, and will now face a Port Macquarie court on June 26-27th.

The forward will play the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Mt Smart Stadium just three days after his hearing, provided that the 23-year-old is cleared of any wrongdoing.

Unlike St George Illawarra five-eighth Talatau Amone, Curran hasn't fallen under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, and is currently free to train and play with the Warriors whilst the matter is still undecided.

The former Rooster wasn't selected for this year's Indigenous All Stars clash, and will instead focus on the club's pre-season challenge, where they'll face the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm.

While he will nervously await word on his off-field incident, Curran's on-field role will be made easier by the recruitment of Mitchell Barnett and Dylan Walker, who will both spend time in Curran's main positions of lock and the back-row.