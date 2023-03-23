Rugby Australia refuses to back down from securing their man, tabling Joseph Suaalii a multi-year offer to jump ship and join the 15-man code in 2025.

Suaalii put questions over his short-term future to rest earlier in the month after the 19-year-old activated an option in his deal to remain at the Sydney Roosters for 2024, a year-to-year conundrum for the Chooks.

The centre's contract is structured so that Suaalii can walk away essentially at the end of any season he wants to, with each year in the deal contingent on the Samoan international activating a player clause before May for the following season.

Original reports stating Suaalii would snare a $2 million per season deal is off the mark, however, the figure would likely be seven figures per year, skyrocketing him into the Wallabies' top earners bracket - before his 22nd birthday.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Hamish McLennan, the RA chairman, has denied any contract had been signed yet, and is still coming together.

The outside back could join the Waratahs and not even have to move home grounds, with the NSW outfit sharing Allianz Stadium with the Roosters and Sydney FC.

A 2025 landing date in the rival code would fit the narrative, leaving the young gun plenty of time to find a way into the Wallabies side for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, and could even manoeuvre his way into facing the European nations outfit touring in 2025.

While his departure would be a monumental blow for the Roosters, they currently have elite outside backs James Tedesco and Joseph Manu at their disposal, with Daniel Tupou yet to make a call on 2024 and beyond, although Dominic Young is making the move to Bondi, while rookie Robert Toia has big wraps on him.

The Sydney Morning Herald journalist Georgina Robinson confirmed the chatter amongst the 15-man code believed a deal had already been finalised.

Talk in rugby circles is "deal's done". RA says not the case, yet. Waratahs, his likely destination, didn't respond. https://t.co/5SqP3DClfb — Georgina Robinson (@geerob) March 22, 2023

The rumour was only intensified after player agent Isaac Moses renewed his accreditation with the Rugby Union Players' Association, however with stars like Will Skelton, Kurtley Beale and Will Harris in his stable, the move adds up.

While neither party have confirmed the offer, it's seemingly becoming a case of when, not if, Suaalii makes the switch.