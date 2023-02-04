Maori All Stars centre Joseph Manu has been ruled out of the cultural clash after suffering a minor facial fracture at training, while Jared Warea-Hargreaves will miss out following a flare up.

The Roosters were training in Queenstown during the club's annual pre-season trip across the ditch when the outside back suffered a minor fracture to his face during a training drill.

It isn't the first time Manu has suffered a facial injury, having fractured his cheekbone in the Latrell Mitchell incident back in late 2021.

Warea-Hargreaves suffered a flare up of a lower back injury as well as his hamstring, causing the fiery prop to withdraw from what could potentially have been his final All Stars match.

Carrying a recovery period of roughly a month, Manu will be racing the clock to prove his fitness for their Round 1 clash against the Dolphins, while 'JWH' is expected to be for the season opener.

They're the second and third withdrawals from the Maori side in the last 24 hours, joining Wests Tigers back Starford To'a on the sidelines.

Forward Tukimihia Simpkins and Titans utility Paul Turner have been called into the squad, with a third replacement yet to be named.

Elsewhere, Ezra Mam and Chris Smith have joined Josh Addo-Carr and Will Smith in removing themselves from the match, with Daine Laurie, Isaiah Tass, Braydon Trindall and Albert Kelly called into the squad.

The All Stars clash is just a week out, with the two cultures set to clash at Rotorua International Stadium next Saturday.