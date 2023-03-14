After watching the Wests Tigers lose their first two games of the season from the Leichhardt Oval stands, John Bateman is set to lace up the boots this weekend and face a resurgent Canterbury outfit.

Bateman was signed by the club late last year, a key talking point throughout the World Cup however the deal wasn't confirmed until Boxing Day, and the visa issues are a whole other delay.

However, finally, Bateman is set to play his first NRL game since Canberra's preliminary final loss in 2020, and he'll need to make an immediate impact to turn this team around.

The Wests Tigers have started the year 0-2 with losses to the Titans and Newcastle, both extremely winnable games if it wasn't for their own handling issues and discipline.

While Bateman can't hold the ball in his team-mate's hands for them, his accountability will 'put the fear of god' into them.

“Looking at the positives, they've got a guy waiting in the wings there called John Bateman, I know he can drag a team up,” Graham said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

“He'll frighten the living daylights out of you to not make errors and perform to team standards.

“He has that ability to put the fear of god into his teammates, I used to love standing beside him, he is a guy you want to go to war with.

“John Bateman could be the catalyst for the Tigers and changing their fortunes.”

It's unsure whether Bateman will be thrust into the starting line-up or eased into the game through the interchange bench, however with Isaiah Papali'i likely suspended for the clash, it appears the English international may start alongside either Shawn Blore or Asu Kepaoa.

The aggressive edge forward is expected to slot onto the right edge for the Tigers, and line up opposite Viliame Kikau, the former Panther with three consecutive Dally M Second-Rower of the Year awards, a gong Bateman picked up in 2019.

The 29-year-old is expected to be named this afternoon by Tim Sheens, however where in the 22-man squad he's selected is anyone's guess.