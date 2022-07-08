Recently-ousted Prime Minister and devout Cronulla Sharks supporter Scott Morrison has returned to the headlines after it was reported that he had approached senior administrators seeking a job on the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC).

The story was broken yesterday evening by Channel 9 journalist Danny Weidler and has been confirmed this morning by the ABC.

Unfortunately for Mr Morrison, there are no vacant roles at this time.

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Morrison has approached NRL powerbrokers about joining the ARLC. Chairman PVL says he has not received a direct approach. @9NewsSyd is aware others have. @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 7, 2022

Morrison is a renowned rugby league tragic, with his love for the Sharks on full display during his term in office as he regularly attended games and engaged with the crowd.

There were also the iconic images of him running water bottles to players barefoot during a PMs XIII game and a clearly displayed passion for all-round sport, even if the occasional child was tackled to the ground as a result.

The water boy doesn't come much more prestigious than this 🙌#PMsXIII pic.twitter.com/z2jkCriPa5 — Gallagher Australian Kangaroos (@Kangaroos) October 11, 2019

Morrison wouldn’t be the first politician to try his hand at rugby league administration, with former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie still holding a role on the Commission he once chaired and former Queensland Government Minister Kate Jones having a role as well.

Though Beattie made several gaffes, including mistaking a Barcelona FC for a Newcastle Knights jersey and being unable to recall the mascot of the Cronulla side when asked by Phil Gould, he was also praised for his implementation of the no-fault stand-down policy and his help growing the women’s game.

While there is no clear path for Morrison to the ARLC yet, it’s worth remembering his own famous words – “if you’re good at your job, you’ll get a job”. Though it remains to be seen what Jenny thinks.