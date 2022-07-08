Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a Question Time session at Parliament House in Canberra on September 12, 2019. - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on September 11 staunchly defended the Hong Kong-born politician who is under mounting pressure over her links to the Chinese Communist Party. (Photo by MARK GRAHAM / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK GRAHAM/AFP/Getty Images)

Recently-ousted Prime Minister and devout Cronulla Sharks supporter Scott Morrison has returned to the headlines after it was reported that he had approached senior administrators seeking a job on the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC).

The story was broken yesterday evening by Channel 9 journalist Danny Weidler and has been confirmed this morning by the ABC.

Unfortunately for Mr Morrison, there are no vacant roles at this time.

Morrison is a renowned rugby league tragic, with his love for the Sharks on full display during his term in office as he regularly attended games and engaged with the crowd.

There were also the iconic images of him running water bottles to players barefoot during a PMs XIII game and a clearly displayed passion for all-round sport, even if the occasional child was tackled to the ground as a result.

Morrison wouldn’t be the first politician to try his hand at rugby league administration, with former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie still holding a role on the Commission he once chaired and former Queensland Government Minister Kate Jones having a role as well.

Though Beattie made several gaffes, including mistaking a Barcelona FC for a Newcastle Knights jersey and being unable to recall the mascot of the Cronulla side when asked by Phil Gould, he was also praised for his implementation of the no-fault stand-down policy and his help growing the women’s game.

While there is no clear path for Morrison to the ARLC yet, it’s worth remembering his own famous words – “if you’re good at your job, you’ll get a job”. Though it remains to be seen what Jenny thinks.