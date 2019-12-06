Parramatta has landed the contract extension of veteran Michael Jennings, signing a new two-year deal to remain with the Eels until the end of the 2021 season.

Eels Club General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill expressed his delight with the announcement.

“Securing Michael is an important component to our roster management going forward,” O’Neill told the club’s website.

“His skill and experience really contributed to our much improved performance in 2019 and he will add enormous value in the future as we strive for premiership success considering he knows what it takes to perform on the highest stage.”

Jennings made his league debut in 2007 and has since represented Australia and Tonga at international levels while also featuring for NSW in State of Origin and the NRL All Stars.

Having enjoyed a strong 2019 campaign on the Eels left side – pairing with Maika Sivo – Jennings will be a key role player for Parramatta’s finals chances for the next two seasons.