South Sydney have announced the signing of Jed Cartwright on a three-year deal starting next season, which sees the back-rower join a growing list of famous son’s in Redfern.

Jed is the son of former coach John Cartwright and the cousin of Gold Coast second-rower Bryce, making his debut for Penrith in 2019. Injuries cruelled his time at the foot of the mountains, and with a few gaps in South’s forward pack, the move could see Jed get some regular game time in the top-grade for the Rabbitohs.

However, he isn’t the only man in the squad with a famous ex-football father.

If you saw names like Sironen, Johns and Cartwright on the same team list, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was an early 90’s New South Wales team sheet, but that’s the talent the Bunnies will boast in 2021.

Jack Johns, son of Matty, and Bailey Sironen, son of Paul and brother of Curtis, are both in Wayne Bennett’s squad this year, with Sironen scoring his first NRL try last month, with Jack still waiting for his debut.

All three appear handy ball-playing back-rowers that could push for regular NRL berths in 2021, with Ethan Lowe and Jaydn Su’A the only other recognised edge forwards, with Cameron Murray remaining at lock and Jai Arrow expected to play prop.

They join a list of other famous sons in the NRL, alongside Brett and Josh Morris, Bryson Goodwin, Mitchell Pearce, Curtis Sironen, Cooper Johns, Will and Jamil Hopoate, Lachlan Lam, Tristain Sailor and many more.

Rabbitohs Head of Football, Mark Ellison, said Cartwright is primed to take the next step in his career.

“Jed is a big body that will add size and strength to our team,” Ellison said.

“As is the way with Cartwrights, he’s a creative player and we’re looking forward to helping him develop his game to a point where he can feature in our top 17 on a weekly basis. He comes from a great pedigree and a wonderful family and he fits the values we have as a club.”

The 23 year-old second-rower or centre will remain with the Panthers for the rest of the 2020 season, with both clubs tipped to be thereabouts come semi-final time.