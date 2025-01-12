Rabbitohs playmaker Jayden Sullivan has proven his heroics extend beyond the rugby league field, stepping in to assist a family in distress during a dramatic rescue at Windang Channel in NSW.

Sullivan's quick thinking and selfless actions helped avert what could have been a tragic situation when a family of five found themselves caught in a strong current after their kayaks capsized.

The incident unfolded around 1pm, with a NSW Maritime jetski and patrol boat in the area as part of 'Operation Cool Your Jets'.

Trouble began when one of the family's kayaks overturned and the father fell into the water trying to assist, leaving three children under 12 stranded.

Despite all family members wearing lifejackets, the strong current swept them into danger, with one child drifting perilously close to the bar.

Sullivan, witnessing the unfolding chaos, immediately sprang into action. Alongside NSW Maritime Boating Safety Officer Sam Bryant, he played a pivotal role in the rescue.

Sullivan managed to retrieve the kayak and paddle while also helping to rescue four family members stranded on nearby rocks.

Embed from Getty Images

A relative in a tinny was able to save the child who had drifted further away, completing the rescue effort.

Sam Bryant praised Sullivan's actions, noting his selflessness and bravery.

“Jayden went above and beyond to assist the family and deserves massive praise for the way he put the family that were rescued first above his own safety and his vessel,” Bryant said.

Sullivan's own vessel was damaged during the rescue, smashed against the rocks as he prioritised the safety of the family over his own equipment.

“Today was a great outcome, and it reinforces the importance of lifejackets, especially with children and on kayaks,” Bryant continued.

He also acknowledged the valuable role played by the family's relative in the tinny, as well as the collaborative effort that ensured everyone returned to shore safely.