Penrith Panthers and NSW Blues playmaker Jarome Luai has reportedly agreed to a lucrative five-year deal with the Wests Tigers.

Luai, who is unsigned beyond next season, has garnered interest from several rival clubs as the Panthers look to retain their star five-eighth.

The Bulldogs and Tigers have been among the clubs leading the chase for the 26-year-old's services, with the latter now reported to have won the race with a deal worth more than $6 million.

According to Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas, Luai and the Tigers have agreed to a five-year deal, which will commence in 2025.

EXCLUSIVE Jarome Luai has agreed to a deal with the Wests Tigers worth more than $6million over 5 years! — Michael Chammas (@MichaelChammas) December 15, 2023

Luai is required to inform the Panthers of his desire to sign with the Tigers, opening a 10-day window for the Panthers to convince their Origin and international-level star to stay at the foot of the mountains under the NRL's new rules.

In that time, Luai can change his mind and remain with Penrith by pulling out of the deal.

Luai took to social media on Saturday to temper expectations on an announcement, stating a deal is yet to be finalised.

"No pen to paper here," Luai wrote on Instagram.

"I'll let yous know when a deal is done. Big love."

A move to Concord would see Luai reunite with premiership-winning teammate Apisai Koroisau at the Tigers while working under New Zealand great Benji Marshall.

Recent reports have suggested Luai and Marshall met as part of the Tigers' strategy to lure the Samoan international away from Penrith.

The Panthers had tabled a two-year deal to Luai that would've taken him to the end of the 2026 season on a reported $1.7 million over the course of that extension.