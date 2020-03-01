James Tedesco is set to sign a deal that will likely keep him at the Roosters for life.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the Bondi club are set to offer the fullback a three-year extension that will see him make $6 million over the next five seasons.

Tedesco is free to talk to other clubs from November 1 and the Roosters are hoping to have the New South Wales representative locked away before then.

The deal would finish with Tedesco at the age of 32, seemingly towards the end of his career. This would most likely be Tedesco’s last big contract.

Tedesco recently split with manager Isaac Moses and is now under the guidance of his father John.

Roosters chairman Nick Politis told the Sunday Telegraph that the club hoped to retain Tedesco long-term.

“Of course we want to keep him here for the rest of his career.

“He has now sorted out his management situation and we’ll talk at the appropriate time.”