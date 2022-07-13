While last Origin it was Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr posting 'I got fifty in the house, bounce', this year Blues' captain James Tedesco has decided to put $5 million into a house instead.

The Roosters fullback, reportedly on over $1 million per season at the tricolours, has purchased a new home with fiancée Maria Glinellis, splurging on a spectacular piece of property in Hunters Hill, going for just over $5 million. It's the richest piece of land known to be purchased by a current NRL player, a testament to the impact that Tedesco has had in the competition over the last five years.

James Tedesco's huge home buy breaks NRL records https://t.co/byJRJWAJy6 @realestate_au — Realestate News (@NEWSProperty) July 12, 2022

While Hunters Hill is also home to sporting superstars Josh Hazlewood and Benji Marshall, the 2013-built property more importantly is just five doors away from Maria's parents home, a massive selling point in the purchase.

Tedesco, who will turn 30 before the 2023 season kicks-off, has managed to outdo coach Trent Robinson, who added $4 million worth of extensions and renovations to his Bronte home just two years ago.

Having ranked #1 in the Daily Telegraph's NRL Rich List, there's little surprise that 'Teddy' has managed to snap up this five bedroom, three-storey, 655 square metre property, especially being a known property investor in Western Sydney.

The purchase certainly outdoes rival Origin captain Daly Cherry-Evans, who spent a measly $3.4 million on his home in 2018.

The couple snapped up the real estate just a couple weeks into auction, exceeding the price guide by a whopping $400,000. While Tedesco may be the bread winner with his seven figure salary, fiancée Glinellis' family are entrepreneurs in the local hospitality market, and definitely bring their fair share to the table.

Tedesco will be hoping that the monster property purchase isn't his only win this week, as the superstar looks to hoist the shield after a Suncorp decider for the first time in his Origin career.