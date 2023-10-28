Set to negotiate with rival clubs on November 1, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow is reportedly close to signing a new deal to keep him at the club.

Arrow has been a stalwart of the team since joining them in 2020 and has featured in 63 games for the club, adding to his previous tally of 80 NRL games, in which he played for the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans.

The Queensland-born forward has also represented his state in a total of 12 games from 2018-2023.

As reported by News Corp, Arrow has signed a new deal with the Rabbitohs to keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

It is understood that while the two parties reached an agreement on the contract a while ago, the club has yet to announce his re-signing formally.

While there has been no word on how much his contract extension is worth, earlier this year, the same publication revealed it will be a contract worth $2.5 million.

The Rabbitohs have several players off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and will be looking to re-sign them before other clubs start negotiating with them.

Players off-contract include the likes of English international Thomas Burgess, veteran Michael Chee-Kam, young hooker Peter Mamouzelos, outside back Taane Milne, forward Shaquai Mitchell, impressive centre Isaiah Tass and fast winger Izaac Thompson.