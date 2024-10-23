New Zealand Warriors Jackson Ford has signed a new two-year contract extension, securing his place with the club until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Originally signed on a two-year deal from the St George Illawarra Dragons last season, the 26-year-old had his contract extended to 2025 following his breakout campaign last year.

Ford has missed only three of his first 46 games with the Warriors, although a knee injury sidelined him for the last five matches of the 2024 season.

During his time with the Dragons, Ford made only 33 NRL appearances across four seasons, primarily coming off the bench.

However, he quickly earned a starting position as a second-rower at the beginning of his first season, holding that role for 35 of his first 36 games. He later transitioned to the front row during the 2024 season.

Ford averaged 103 meters and 36 tackles in his 43 games for the Warriors.

“Joining the Warriors has proven to be a fantastic career decision for Jackson,” stated Andrew McFadden, the New Zealand Warriors general manager of recruitment, pathways, and development.

"He quickly made a name for himself with his impressive work ethic and attitude, becoming a first-choice back-rower over the past two seasons.”

“Jackson has been exceptional since he joined the club,” said Andrew Webster, head coach of the New Zealand Warriors.

“He gives everything on the field and competes fiercely in every situation. As the game progresses and becomes more challenging, Jacko rises to the occasion.”