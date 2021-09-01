As a Wests Tigers supporter, I was gutted when Ivan Cleary deserted the club for an opportunity at Penrith.

Anger and resentment followed for several years. However, after watching the Wests Tigers miss tackles and fumble their way through the 2021 season compared to the professionalism and determination displayed by Penrith, I find myself asking who can blame him?

Cleary probably felt he had unfinished business at Penrith. He would have been well aware of the systems in place there and the quality of juniors knocking on the door of first grade. Add to that the prospect of reuniting with his son and the decision was a no-brainer. Penrith have created a platform that will result in a top-four position for many years to come.

Compare that to the Tigers who appear to have no systems in place, no solid plans, poor management and for us long-suffering fans, not much hope. Ten years now without a finals appearance and the future does not look any brighter.

It should look brighter when you consider the Jersey Flegg side is undefeated and includes some very talented juniors. However, this current management team has overseen the departure of some incredible talent including James Tedesco, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Josh Addo-Carr and Mitchell Moses.

The board have demonstrated they do not have the skills to identify a talented rugby league player and the professionalism required to manage a playing roster.

The roster management goes much deeper than letting State of Origin level players leave the club. After watching Paul Momorovski absolutely killing it for Penrith last Friday night against Souths, it’s a huge kick in the guts to know he was let go by the club whilst it fielded a backline of underperformers in Joseph Leilua, Tommy Talau, James Roberts and David Nofoluma.

=>What hope is there in the future for the club? From the outside looking in, it looks like change is required at all levels.

The management team appear to be out of their depth and out of ideas. Lee Hagipantelis needs to identify a Phil Gould type figure and replace the current management as soon as possible. Hopefully Tim Sheens' impending arrival is a step in the right direction.

I’ve been reluctant to point the finger at the coach but after watching the documentary on Fox Sports, the modern game appears to have left Michael Maguire behind. He also seems to be out of ideas and the yelling and screaming just isn’t working.

The Tigers had a top eight position on the line last weekend against two rookie halves but they couldn’t even get out of the blocks. Add to that some soft performances in important games against the North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors, and you can’t help but feel that there is a disconnection between the coaching staff and the players.

And finally the playing group. Unfortunately it will be remembered as the worst Wests Tigers team in its history. Daine Laurie, Adam Doueihi and Stefano Utoikamanu have been a shining light in a dismal season.

Jacob Liddle has been solid and it was good to see him just get through a full season without another serious injury. He deserves another shot at nine next year as does Alex Twal who works his backside off. The rest have been disappointing. There doesn’t appear to be much passion for the jersey and not many of them are making first grade at other clubs.

However, I can’t help but admire this Penrith team, I love watching them play and this is one Wests Tigers supporter who hopes Ivan Cleary can find that something extra to challenge the Melbourne juggernaut this year.