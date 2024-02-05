Coming off a career-best season that saw him earn his State of Origin debut, the future of Bradman Best has been reported for months after he was free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

For the first time after reportedly telling teammates that he will remain at the Newcastle Knights, the centre has spoken on his future.

Although Best didn't give a definite answer to reports that he has signed a three-year contract extension with the Knights, he gave a good indication that the reports are accurate.

In 25 games last season, he was a main factor in the club reaching the finals and going on an impressive winning streak. He also scored 13 tries, provided ten try assists, made 11 line-breaks and averaged 119 running metres per game.

“My manager and the club are obviously talking and sorting stuff out behind the scenes,” Best told foxsports.com.au.

“I love the boys here, I've been here ever since I can remember — I've lived in Newcastle for most of my life.

“I obviously don't want it dragging into the season so the sooner (the future is settled) the better.

“It's a special club, like I said I've only ever been here and the boys make it special as well... it's home.”

His comments follow reports from multiple publications that he told teammates at the end of January he would remain at the Newcastle Knights on a long-term contract after being linked to several clubs, including the Wests Tigers.

Heavily reported for months, the new deal will be a three-year contract worth around $2.1 million - $700,000 per season - and will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

It is understood that when he told teammates, the reaction and noise were "massive", but before it can be confirmed, the fine print details need to be finalised and must be registered by the NRL.

While it seems as though Best has secured his future for the foreseeable future, the outside back reflected on making his Origin debut last year and hopes to back it up.

A favourite to regain his position in the team, he will have to contend with the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Izack Tago, Kotoni Staggs and the potential representative return of Jack Wighton.

“It was a big year for myself, I ticked a goal off in playing Origin. I think I had my best year to date,” he added.

“I guess reflecting on it, it was a good year but I'm not content with that. I want to keep doing that and playing bigger and better footy.

“It's on me now to go out and do that again.”