On Friday, NSW Blues centre Bradman Best has reportedly told teammates that he has agreed to a new long-term deal with an official announcement imminent.

According to The Daily Telegraph and Wide World of Sports, Best told teammates he would remain at the Newcastle Knights on a long-term contract after being linked to several clubs, including the Wests Tigers.

Heavily reported for months, the new deal will be a three-year contract worth around $2.1 million - $700,000 per season - and will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

It is understood that when he told teammates, the reaction and noise were "massive", but before it can be confirmed, the fine print details are yet to be finalised and need to be registered by the NRL.

Coming off a career-best season that saw him earn his State of Origin debut and lead the Knights to the finals, Best was reportedly offered as much as $800,000-a-season by the Wests Tigers but turned down the offer as he never wanted to leave Newcastle.

In his State of Origin debut, Best scored a double as NSW defeated Queensland in the Game Three dead rubber match and scored 13 tries from 25 games last season in first grade.

“I want to stay here,” Best said via News Corp in November, last year.