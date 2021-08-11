The Raiders aren't believed to be in the race for Titans half Ash Taylor despite recent reports linking the Gold Coast playmaker to the nation's capital.

Taylor is understood to be of interest to some NRL clubs and even sides abroad, with Super League outfits believed to be showing some level of interest.

Currently off-contract and out-of-favour at times under Justin Holbrook, Taylor has become a large focus of this season's player market.

The Raiders are seen as one of several clubs looking to bolster their halves for next season, with a move to be prompted following George Williams' departure.

However, speaking on SEN, reporter David Riccio put a line through the Raiders' reported interest in Taylor.

“It’s a no,” he said

“I spoke to Raiders officials yesterday, and this is going to be an ongoing decision making process for what they’re going to do with their halves.

“With Sam Williams being their current number seven, and really the only number seven with NRL experience to keep going forward, they need a replacement in their eyes.

“However, I can tell you Ash Taylor isn’t on their radar.

“I understand Ricky Stuart’s got a press opportunity today, I think he’ll address that.”

With Taylor's seven-figure contract coming to an end this season, the Titans could look to hand the 26-year-old a new deal past 2021.

In a pairing with new partner-in-crime Toby Sexton, Taylor was a key component of the Titans' win against North Queensland on the weekend.

ASHLEY TAYLOR

Five-Eighth Titans ROUND 21 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 153

Kick Metres

Taylor will line-up at five-eighth for Saturday's clash with South Sydney at Cbus Stadium in what is a vital match for their finals hopes.