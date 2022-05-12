Irrespective of the white-hot form shown by current Cowboys' back rowers Jeremiah Nanai, Heilum Luki and Tom Gilbert, North Queensland has claimed they have no buyer's remorse when it comes to securing Luciano Leilua's services.

Ahead of the Cowboys' date with Wests in the River City this weekend, Todd Payten will be afforded the opportunity to see what awaits ahead for him next season.

And although Gilbert will link up with Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins next season, the prospect of creating a second-rower's power ranking will see already beaming smiles widen in the far north.

Still, there have been assertations that given the wrangler's hot start to 2022, the Concord import had become an unnecessary purchase in hindsight.

While the price to lure Leilua north of the border is set to cost the Cowboys within the vicinity of $2.1 million across the course of the next three seasons, club footy boss Micheal Luck claimed it was one worth paying.

“We have every intention of honouring our deal with Luciano,” Luck told The Daily Telegraph.

“We will lose a good player in Tom Gilbert to the Dolphins, but we’re getting another good back-rower in Luciano Leilua.

“It will be great for our depth to have three quality back-rowers in Jeremiah, Heilum and Luciano.

“It’s a great position to be in - to have three strike back-rowers that we can rotate throughout a game."

Luck - a former Cowboys second-rower himself - went on to stress in spite of losing Gilbert, the battle-hardened experience provided by Leilua would act perfectly in tandem with the youthful duo of Nanai and Luki.

“Tom has started every game on an edge this year, so his loss will be felt. I understand why 'Tommy' is going home (to Brisbane), it’s disappointing to lose him because of his development here, but we look forward to seeing Luciano," Luck said in praise.

“We definitely need him on our roster. We haven’t had one conversation at our end about not wanting Luciano, we can’t wait to add him to our pack.

“The other thing is Jeremiah and Heilum are still young so Luciano’s experience in the back row will be valuable.”

Kick-off between Gilbert's Cowboys and Leilua's Tigers is scheduled for 6:25pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday to round out Magic Round.