Not often can a bottom-eight club lose its only premiership halfback, as well as a 32-Test veteran five-eighth in the same off-season and expect to return to finals action the next year. Such is the predicament of the Cronulla Sharks.

Their 2016 premiership side is widely known as the oldest premiership side ever, and the club continues to shed experience and age to provide greater opportunity for their exciting youngsters and handy acquisitions.

With the confirmed departures of Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend, Josh Dugan as well as the expired contracts of Aaron Woods and Will Chambers, the Sharks have a few empty squad spots for 2022, coinciding with their first period of greater salary cap flexibility since their premiership.

The dark days

Since their Shane Flanagan days, the Sharks have dealt with a raft of salary cap issues, notably penalties as a result of salary cap breaches as far back as 2013, as well as their famed “Big six contract mess”.

During that time, star youngsters Kurt Capewell, Jayden Brailey, Kyle Flanagan have walked to other clubs, the club’s best star outside back Bronson Xerri was suspended after using performance enhancing drugs, Nene MacDonald played just two games in two years and former player and first-time coach John Morris was shown the door in just about the most disrespectful manner possible.

It’s fair to say the Sharks have had a rough time since Flanagan left, even if John Morris admirably led the club to two finals series in his tenure and the club only falling as far as ninth since their 2016 premiership.

The well known ‘heavy end’ of the Cronulla salary cap seems almost behind us, with Andrew Fifita expected to medically retire, Matt Moylan’s contract expiring, Shaun Johnson moving on, Josh Dugan retiring and Aaron Woods leaving also.

Finally, Chad Townsend departs to the Cowboys. While these deals were mostly front-ended, Cronulla were faced with an extra $3.5m in their salary cap for 2022.

The solution: Youth and shrewd signings

First, they extended the contracts of exciting talents Will Kennedy (2023), Toby Rudolf (2024), Siosifa Talakai (2023) and Connor Tracey (2024).

During that time, new coach Craig Fitzgibbon and interim coach Josh Hannay worked to shape a better team for 2022, bringing in the attacking spark of Blues 18th man Nicho Hynes, the leadership and experience of Dale Finucane, and the dependability and technique of Cameron McInnes.

Shrewd roster work to avoid total rebuilds like Wests or Canterbury. They enter 2022 with an exciting team primed for yet another run deep into the finals.

2022 - Cronulla Predicted Side