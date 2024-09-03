The confirmation of ACL injuries to Brandon Smith and Sam Walker has significantly dented the Sydney Roosters' premiership aspirations, but it has also opened the door for two players to take over and guide them to a potential Grand Final.

Smith's injury will see NSW Blues representative Connor Watson transition from the utility role to the dummy-half position, allowing him to be more involved in the ruck. Seen as a 'Mr Fix-It', Watson can play anywhere from fullback to the forwards and is a perfect replacement.

While Watson is considered a like-for-like player with Smith, Sam Walker's absence one week out from the 2024 NRL Finals will see Sandon Smith parachuted into the biggest role of his young career.

Set to be given the keys to the club's attack and partner Luke Keary in the halves, Smith is coming off a man-of-the-match performance in the NSW Cup, where he scored the final try of the match to defeat Canberra Raiders, who were playing for the Minor Premiership.

"Me, Sam and Luke have a really good relationship at the moment. We're always working together at training off the field and on the field, working to get better and push each other," Sandon Smith told Zero Tackle just over a fortnight ago.

"Luke's been a really good mentor for me over these first three years of my career (and helped the most with) the mental rigours of playing week to week football in the NRL.

"It's a different sort of beast going from reserve-grade to the NRL, just that mental sides of things.

"You got to lock in and prepare and really put your best foot forward every single week. You can't miss a moment in this game or you get found out."

Touted as Luke Keary's successor next season by the veteran himself, Smith has appeared in ten matches for the NRL side this season, with his last being in Round 25 against the Gold Coast Titans.

Playing limited minutes in all but one match - Round 3 in a 48-6 win against the Rabbitohs - he has taken his game to another level in reserve grade, in which he is the number one option in attack.

Sandon Smith in 2021 won the SG Ball Player of the Year

In 2022 led the NSW Cup in try and line break assists

In 2023 came up with b2b plays that almost won us the semi against the Storm if not for a freak last second play I have full confidence in the kid — Junior Pauga Stan Account (Harley) (@Swandog90) September 2, 2024

Smith revealed that his ambition was to push for a spot in the team for the finals. Although his wish couldn't have come under any worse circumstances, he is looking forward to the challenge.

"Lately I've sort of been in and out with the squad at the moment," he added.

"It's a pretty hard squad but to be in that finals run, that'd be awesome. I haven't actually really thought about (lifting the NRL Premiership) but that would be just unbelievable.

"In this sort of early part of my career, having the honour to do that would be unbelievable."

Taking on rivals South Sydney on Friday night, the Sydney Roosters sit in third place at the moment and a victory could see them move to second place and earn a home final.

However, for this to happen they will need the Penrith Panthers to lose against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday evening.