After eight seasons at the club, three-time premiership winner Luke Keary will depart the Sydney Roosters at the end of the season as they embark on a new era.

Keary's departure will coincide with the exit of centres Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii, while front-rower Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will also hang up the boots at the end of the year alongside his five-eighth teammate.

Despite multiple key departures, the Roosters have shown over the years that they can always contend with the best teams in the competition and have players ready to stand up and enter their place on the team.

Ushered into a new era, Keary has provided insight into who will take over from him and accompany Sam Walker in the halves for the foreseeable future.

While the Roosters have recruited veteran Chad Townsend from the North Queensland Cowboys on a one-year contract to add much-needed experience to the roster, Keary has predicted that Sandon Smith will instead take over his playmaker duties.

"Definitely, Sandon, I think, will take that spot," Keary said when asked who will replace him in the halves from next season onwards.

"He's been with us now for three or four years (and) developed really well.

"Played 14 for us now for two seasons, so he'll go back now and play a bit of reserve-grade, but I think the plan is for Sandon to step into that role, which is cool and be cool to see."

Agreeing to a two-year extension at the end of 2023, Sandon Smith will remain in Roosters colours until the end of the 2026 season and has impressed during his first two seasons at NRL level.

Predominately used as a utility off the interchange bench, he has spent most of this season further developing his halves skills in the NSW Cup but hasn't shied away from the NRL arena when called up in his eight matches this year.

A Kincumber Colts junior, Smith - the 2021 SG Ball Cup Player of the Year - will be looking to learn off Townsend but also cement the five-eighth spot as his own in 2025 as the club enters a new generation with a plethora of new players.