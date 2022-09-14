Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco has called for alterations to the 18th-man rule to make replacements easier, after the tricolours were stuck with a one-man interchange for the entire second half of their elimination final on Sunday.

Tedesco, who has suffered concussions in the past, was ruled out for the remainder of their clash with South Sydney after a stray shot from Thomas Burgess sent the fullback's head spinning in the 16th minute.

Because Burgess wasn't sin-binned or sent off for the incident, the Chooks weren't able to activate their 18th-man, Adam Keighran.

It was a different situation for the Rabbitohs, who activated their injury replacement, Michael Chee Kam after Burgess failed his HIA following a head slam from Jared Warea-Hargreaves.

The Roosters lost Daniel Tupou to a groin injury and Angus Crichton to concussion, however under the guidelines, a team must have three or more players ruled out through concussion to activate the 18th-man.

While Burgess was binned a minute later after catching Matt Lodge high, and has been subsequently suspended for the Tedesco hit, the rule's quirk has the Roosters' captain pondering alternate ways to introduce the injury replacement player.

"If it's a reportable offence and the player misses the rest of the game, then that could be an option for him to be activated," Tedesco told the AAP.

"It would have been handy.