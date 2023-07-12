New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has admitted he isn't sure if he wants to continue as Blues coach after the 2023 series.

The drums have been beating for Fittler's time in charge of the state to come to an end after this year's dismal result for New South Wales.

The loss - which came in straight sets before a face-saving effort at Homebush in the dead rubber on Wednesday - means the Blues have now lost three of the last four series under Fittler, with at least two of those seeing the men from south of the Tweed going in as heavy favourites.

Fittler, who is employed across the NSWRL's pathways systems as part of being the Origin coach, said he wasn't sure if he wanted to continue as a coach yet.

"We will wait and see [if I want to do it]. I'm still there for a couple of months, so we will wait and see," Fittler said during his post-game press conference.

Fittler admitted his side should have been better in Games 1 and 2 but said he was expecting a conversation with the NSWRL board in the coming weeks over the future direction of the Blues.

He also suggested that Game 3 could yet have a bearing over the board decision, while he was also happy for supporters who got to see the state record a win and avoid becoming just the eighth team in Origin history to be swept.

"I'm not worried about that [my future] at the end of the day, I'm just glad we executed a couple of nice tries. It was great to see Foxx in space, Bradman score tries in front of 75,000 people," Fittler said.

"At the end of the day, it's a sport, and when it's done well, it's so entertaining. To see Foxx in space and chip over a fullback to regather, people will go home and remember that forever. We now have to do that in Game 1 and 2.

"There is a lot of really good to take out of today. You can only win the game that's in front of you, but we should have been better in Game 1 and 2.

"It is what it is. You can't change anything. I'm just glad our crowd got to see some exciting moments.

"At the end of the day, it [Game 3] may have had a bearing on what the [NSWRL] board may think because they'll decide who is going to be the coach going forward," Fittler said when pushed further.

"I'm gathering they'll speak to me about how I feel and if I've got the energy or if I want to do it. Them playing well today and winning, most probably, the consequences of being beaten by 30 would be different."

It has been reported Fittler will almost certainly be let go as the state's coach, with names like Danny Buderus, Geoff Toovey, Ricky Stuart, Michael Maguire, and Paul McGregor raised as possible solutions.

The Blues will be in no rush to make a decision, with a full review of this year's series likely to take place before any concrete announcements are made.