The rugby league community is rallying around former Rabbitoh and Warriors' hooker Issac Luke after the 35-year-old lost his father to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The devastating cyclone has claimed the lives of nine victims so far, including George Luke, the father of ex-Kiwi rake Issac.

The New Zealand Herald reports that George was travelling alongside partner Mau Goodman from Rotorua to Hastings when a slip on the road led to catastrophe over the Kaweka Ranges. The Napier-Taupo road was closed due to the weather.

The Luke family made appeals through social media to find the couple after they could not be reached, resulting in a search party for the pair.

The two were discovered on Thursday and flown separately to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings via helicopter, however George tragically passed away shortly after.

Goodman has been reported to now be recovering in hospital.

Issac had just returned to Brisbane after assistant coaching the Maori All Stars in Rotorua just last week, however will now return to Taranaki in New Zealand.

Luke was short and sweet on social media when he announced the heartbreaking news.

“Broken. My first hero Hori George Luke. See you soon dad. I love you.”

The hooker played just short of 300 NRL games between mainly the Rabbitohs and the Warriors, before splitting time between the Dragons and Broncos in 2020.

We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Isaac and the entire Luke family for their loss.