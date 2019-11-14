After being released at the end of last season, Issac Luke is reportedly close to signing a deal with St George Illawarra.
Luke has been linked with Manly, Parramatta and Wests Tigers since being cut by the Warriors.
The hooker would be in contention with Cameron McInnes, although the current Dragon has expressed some interest in taking on a lock role next season.
A position shift would give Luke a back-up role with potential for both players to be on-field at the same time.
Cap issues complicated the signing process for multiple clubs but Luke wanted to stay in the NRL despite interest from the Super League.
Luke has experience in Sydney, playing 188 games for the Rabbitohs before returning to New Zealand in 2016.
His performances for the Warriors have been variable but after 271 games he remains a strong defender and a handy goal kicker.
I hope that the Dragons don’t hold him to ransom, he’s shown that he is still worth a bit more than ”base-rate”.
Issac Luke has shown he can’t be fully fit for a every game and that he is no longer a 80 minute player also but he’s still a solid first grader. He’s still really good running out of dummy half and has the odd kick. He isn’t great defensively but he he’s not awful.
Warriors should’ve kept him for another year other he should look at starting at Manly or at the Tigers. I’d he is happy to be a back up think he would be excellent if Cam smith was to retire as back up to Brandon Smith.
Dragons going big again in the recruitment department.
While the Premiers, the Roosters, have wheeled and dealed in the likes of Tedesco, Cronk, Keary, Crighton, Cordner and Morris in years past, the Dragons hyperventilated that one time they signed Ben Hunt and have gone after every bargain basement buy since, They’ve got about a 10% strike rate in getting that right. I think Ben Hunt is a great player, but recruitment has got to do better than just that.
I hear the roosters made him an offer to replace the faded Friend but Isaac not interested.
No surprise.
Well butterbean Saints are playing within the rules and certain clubs aren’t…. that is why we’re signing Luke and not Latrell etc. Before you waste your time breaking down the chooks cap if you believe that side is genuinely at 9.6 mil then pigs will fly every day.
Oh my goodness, redv13 is another disciple of TWlT0NE and the Roosters salary cap.
Listen CL🤡WNS, if the Roosters are over the cap, please explain why the so called Brown Paper Bags counld not retain
1 Tuivasa-Sheck
2 Kenny-Dowell
3 Jennings
4 Mitchell/ Momirovski
5 Ferguson
6 Maloney
7 Pearce
8 Napa
9 Watson
10 Moa/Evans
11 Guerra
12 Tetevano
13 SBW/Matterson
Above is a team that could not be kept with players leaving to chase bigger dollars elsewhere. Surley if money was handed out under the table the Roosters would still have most players.
This is not how I’d address the issues/try to rebuild the Dragons if I was coach, but I’m not a professional coach.
I like/rate Luke, but within the context of his age/potential injuries, and I understand every club needs a back up/positional depth etc, so I don’t have a problem with his signing, but, I’d start by addressing what didn’t/hasn’t worked before trying to improve/finetune what did/is working.
The way I see it McInnes at hooker worked. That’s his spot. His defence is good enough to run at lock or second row, and he can do the minutes (incl. hooker) by playing all 80, but I’m not sure about what he offers in attack.
Anyway, that’s not where I did start.
Isaac Luke could potentially be a bargain buy if he is able to stay fit, and sometime in the not too distant future I think Joe Lovadou will make his first grade debut. Apparently the Saints are only looking at signing Luke for 1 season, which could give Lovaduo some opportunities off the bench. As for Cameron McInnes spending some time as Lock I’m not sure. He isn’t a Victor Radley type of player, and I’m wondering if this is another one of Mary’s out-of-the box surprises.
Whatever happens with Isaac Luke will come down to his fitness and luck. If he can get back to something like the player he was with Soufths, the Dragons will surely be pleased.
BenHudson
November 14, 2019 at 8:43 pm
Yeah take a look at 2018 and 2019 top 17 and if that’s not a 3m upgrade then you are delusional.
As you can see if there was money under the table will Mitchell be leaving the premiers as did other premiership winning players in Napa, Tetevano, Matterson, Ferguson chase money?????? Because there is no under the table payments.
Just Admit TWlT0NE …Your wrong as per usual.
100% correct butter – St.George’s overall recruitment is abysmal.
This could be a dud or a good signing.
However solid recruitment strategies should not be built on good or bad luck !!
might have gone a bit overboard/underboard on that one eelsmighty 😉