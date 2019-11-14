After being released at the end of last season, Issac Luke is reportedly close to signing a deal with St George Illawarra.

Luke has been linked with Manly, Parramatta and Wests Tigers since being cut by the Warriors.

The hooker would be in contention with Cameron McInnes, although the current Dragon has expressed some interest in taking on a lock role next season.

A position shift would give Luke a back-up role with potential for both players to be on-field at the same time.

Cap issues complicated the signing process for multiple clubs but Luke wanted to stay in the NRL despite interest from the Super League.

Luke has experience in Sydney, playing 188 games for the Rabbitohs before returning to New Zealand in 2016.

His performances for the Warriors have been variable but after 271 games he remains a strong defender and a handy goal kicker.