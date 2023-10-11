Papua New Guinea international forward Jacob Alick has re-committed to the Gold Coast Titans, signing an extension to remain at the club.

The 23-year-old forward, who has spent most of the season in the Queensland Cup with the Burleigh Bears, would make his NRL debut against the Dolphins in Round 19 in the 2023 season after a string of great performances in the reserve grade.

This saw him help guide the Bears to the QLD Cup Grand Final whilst also being named in the second-row position in the tournament's Team of the Year.

After being linked with a move away from the club just a couple of months ago, Alick will remain in the Gold Coast for an extra season, having signed a one-year contract extension.

While he has only played in four NRL games to date, he is not unknown to the international arena. During this, he has played five Test matches for the Kumuls and will make it six after this weekend.

This included being named in one of two starting second-row spots in every game of the Rugby League World Cup that occurred at the end of last year.

It is understood that he will return to pre-season training once he finishes representing the Kumuls in the Pacific Championships, where they will go up against Cook Islands and Fiji Bati.

