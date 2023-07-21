Lachlan Miller has become the latest Newcastle Knights player linked with a move out of the club, with reports emerging that the Leeds Rhinos have shown interest in the dual-code superstar.

After starting the season off strong as the Knight's first-choice fullback, Miller would go on to be dropped from the team entirely after Round 13, when it was decided that Kalyn Ponga's transition to the halves was not working- shifting the Queensland Origin star back into his preferred position at the back of the park.

The 28-year-old joined from the Cronulla Sharks this season due to the lack of opportunity in the Shire. Despite appearing in seven games for the Sharks, he never looked like overtaking preferred fullback William Kennedy.

Likely to lose marquee overseas signing Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin at the end of the season, the Leeds Rhinos have continually been on the lookout to recruit new players from the NRL for next season.

After being linked to Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi, the Rhinos have reportedly put feelers out to gauge Miller's interest in joining them in the Super League for 2024, per Rugby League Live.

As reported by Rugby League Live, the publication understands that the Newcastle Knights would be more than willing to let Lachlan Miller go if he decides to pursue a career overseas away from the NRL.

It is unclear if Miller, who is contracted until the end of the 2025 season and welcomed the arrival of his latest child recently, is interested in moving away from Newcastle at this point in his career.

The reports regarding Miller come after the Knights emerged as favourites to sign off-contract Penrith Panthers halfback Jack Cogger, Adam Clune emerged as the top recruitment target for Hull FC, and Kurt Mann has reportedly been offered to several clubs.