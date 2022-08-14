Manly Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab has reportedly suffered an ACL injury during Sunday afternoon's horror loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

The loss all but ended the Sea Eagles' chances of making the finals, with only a miracle now able to save themselves from missing out on September after making the preliminary finals last season.

Insult was added to the performance for the Sea Eagles during the second half, when Saab went down with a knee injury.

In clear pain as he remained in back play, he was ultimately taken straight from the field, with hands on tests by the club trainer revealing a likely ACL injury.

Club officials told Fox Sports that they were expecting the worst when it came to Saab's injury.

While scans will be needed to confirm the extent of the injury, the hands-on test trainers and medical staff at the club are able to do for an ACL injury is usually highly accurate in determining any ACL injury.

The injury, if confirmed, comes with a six to nine-month recovery window, which will not only end Saab's 2022 season, but also impact his 2023 pre-season greatly.

Eve the minimum six-month window will see Saab missing until mid-February, while a nine-month recovery would leave him to miss the opening two months of the 2023 season.

Morgan Harper is likely to be recalled in his absence for the remainder of the season, with a backline reshuffle sending Tolutau Koula onto the wing.