South Sydney Rabbitoh's young gun Blake Taaffe is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after suffering an ankle injury that kept him out of the club's season opener against the Brisbane Broncos.

LATEST: Blake Taaffe not training with @SSFCRABBITOHS … out for 3 to 4 weeks. @NRLonNine @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) March 13, 2022

It was originally reported just days out from the Rabbits bout against the Broncos that Taaffe had failed to finish practice after rolling his ankle.

MAN DOWN: Blake Taaffe failed to finish @SSFCRABBITOHS training after rolled ankle. Left a decent divot. Fingers crossed for kid. Morning also featured surprise cameo by fav son Sam Burgess — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) March 9, 2022

Initial signs were that Taaffe was doing okay following the incident at training, however, as the days went on he was downgraded to doubtful, and eventually ruled out completely as his side crashed in a slugfest against the Broncos in their season-opener, 4-11.

Taaffe was set to be moved to the interchange this weekend, as Latrell Mitchell returned from his six-game suspension following a head high on Roosters Joseph Manu late last year.

Regardless of what number he was going to wear on his jersey, Taaffe's presence and ability will surely be missed as the Rabbits look to recover from their shock loss against the Broncos.

The Rabbitohs will likely be without the talented fullback for arguably their toughest stretch of the season - at Melbourne against the Storm, at home against the Roosters, at Bluebet against the Panthers, and at home against the Dragons.