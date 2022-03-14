BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Blake Taaffe of the Rabbitohs is seen wearing a face mask as he walks on field before the 2021 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on October 03, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

South Sydney Rabbitoh's young gun Blake Taaffe is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after suffering an ankle injury that kept him out of the club's season opener against the Brisbane Broncos.

It was originally reported just days out from the Rabbits bout against the Broncos that Taaffe had failed to finish practice after rolling his ankle.

Initial signs were that Taaffe was doing okay following the incident at training, however, as the days went on he was downgraded to doubtful, and eventually ruled out completely as his side crashed in a slugfest against the Broncos in their season-opener, 4-11.

Taaffe was set to be moved to the interchange this weekend, as Latrell Mitchell returned from his six-game suspension following a head high on Roosters Joseph Manu late last year.

NRL Rd 16 - Eels v Rabbitohs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs looks on during the round 16 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Regardless of what number he was going to wear on his jersey, Taaffe's presence and ability will surely be missed as the Rabbits look to recover from their shock loss against the Broncos.

The Rabbitohs will likely be without the talented fullback for arguably their toughest stretch of the season - at Melbourne against the Storm, at home against the Roosters, at Bluebet against the Panthers, and at home against the Dragons.

 

