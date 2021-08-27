Star Souths back Latrell Mitchell's 2021 season is almost certainly over, following his second-half high shot on Sydney centre Joey Manu.

The collision between the former teammates took place just shy of the three-quarter mark of the Friday night clash in which the Rabbits ran out 54-12 victors over their old rivals.

Latrell Mitchell sent to the bin for this hit 👀 #NRLRoostersSouths 👉 https://t.co/lG2hdUQOso 📺 WATCH via Kayo Sports https://t.co/ixM4yjsFe8 pic.twitter.com/C0ds1xZXjN — Fox League (@FOXNRL) August 27, 2021

Having chosen to leave the line and make contact Manu's face heavily with his shoulder, Mitchell was both placed on report and sent to the bin for 10-minutes - a punishment that many believe did not befit the 24-year-old's crime.

Although Manu's Chooks had been in touching distance of Mitchell's Bunnies at the time of the shot, the scoreline, and the match itself, degenerated into a farce for final 10-minutes after Mitchell made his return to the field and crossed the line before celebrating spitefully.

Despite the fact that Mitchell had been afforded an opportunity to take further part in the rout, Manu's night was over after the Roosters' medical staff ruled him out on the spot.

In a tweet posted after the entanglement, reputed source NRL Physio claimed that the Kiwi international was likely to have sustained an orbital eye socket fracture, with the accompanying graphic vision showing Manu's eye blowing up upon testing.

Plenty asking about this; effectively confirms an orbital (eye socket) fracture on the spot. The puffing up is air that builds up in the nose and sinuses that escapes into the tissue around the eye through a fracture in the socket (sinuses sit around the eye socket). pic.twitter.com/rZcLokiLt4 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 27, 2021

Although the Roosters have yet to confirm the full extent of the Hamilton-born back's facial injuries, it appears that Manu's season is likely to be over unless the Tri-Colours can mount a deep September run.

With the judiciary awaiting confirmation of the 25-year-old's scans, Mitchell is certain to face another lengthy stint on the sidelines this season.

The NSW Origin representative had already served a four-week ban for a raft of unsavoury acts dished out against Wests earlier in the season, including a kick to Luke Garner and another high shot on David Nofoaluma.

The latter incident was deemed to be a grade two charge and saw him miss a month of action.

As his latest transgression is likely to be graded even further up the scale, and the fact that any ban will be extended due to his 20 carry over points, many believe that Mitchell's cue will be placed in the rack for him.

Speaking after the Round 24 contest, Fox League pundit, and Mitchell's former teammate, Cooper Cronk claimed that the Bunnies' season is likely to be boiled, with the barometer now certain to miss his second successive finals campaign for the Redfern club.

“Look I love Latrell and I’ve played a lot of football with Latrell and he is a heavy competitor and South Sydney need him in their side to win the grand final,” Cronk said.

“He has already had one similar charge with David Nofoaluma in Round 6 and missed four weeks.

“He has got priors. I think Souths have to make the grand final for Latrell to play again. You think about it next week is one. Finals week one is two. They win that or lose that’s three and preliminary final is four.

“That is four weeks takes you to a grand final. He is that important. Latrell Mitchell played the house down tonight in terms of his performance, but he is going to miss the majority of this season to come.”

Even though a return on Grand Final day could come to fruition should Souths return to the early October decider, it remains unlikely that the their journey will advance that far without their star back.

Fellow Fox League panelist Greg Alexander was of the belief that due to the nature of the latest hit and the obvious injuries to Manu, Mitchell now stands to miss upwards of just a month.

“It could be because they take into account what happens to the player,” Alexander said.

“The injury to Joey Manu looked like a fractured cheekbone. Apart from his eye the cheek blew up immediately so it doesn’t look good.

“That will all come into account when the match review committee sit down and have a look at that incident.

“It wouldn’t take a particularly higher charge than the one on Nofoaluma to see Latrell sit out for four weeks.

“That’s what sort of suspension I think Latrell is looking at.”

The incident soured a night that saw Souths pass the 50-point mark against their most bitter rivals for the second successive season.